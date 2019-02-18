Letter | Is Civil War far away?

I came away from the State of the Union address both happy and sad.

I have never been more proud of a president or more ashamed of the Congress.

There has always been competition but never to the detriment of the country. The Democrats and some Republicans have either been bought off by the global socialists, or they are being blackmailed. Either way, they are traitors.

I have nothing but contempt for them and nothing but praise for the president. He is the wall that stands between us, the American people, and the coming horrors of global socialism. History will prove that all that oppose him are fools. Can Civil War be far away?