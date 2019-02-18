Mohave County Fairgrounds opens naming rights for buildings

With all the events that take place at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, many local businesses jump at the chance to advertise with the venue that hosts the Mohave County Fair, various rodeos, and gun shows throughout the year. Now that the fairgrounds has opened up naming rights for numerous buildings, hallways and rooms, that deal just got a whole lot sweeter.

Tim Woods, fairgrounds manager, said he was approached by local car dealer Martin Swanty about naming rights for the rodeo at the fairgrounds.

“Intriguing, I liked the idea, so we made a deal,” Woods said. “He’s going to be putting up a big LED sign over the entrance to the rodeo arena, and it’ll be called for the next five years, Martin Swanty Arena. For all advertising and everything else like that, it’ll be Martin Swanty Arena.”

While the arena that seats some 1,000 people has already been claimed, there are plenty of other buildings, hallways and rooms available for businesses name.

“In the main building I’ve got 21,000 square feet under roof, and that consists of three halls, each hall is 60 foot by 100,” Woods said. “So naming rights per hall.”

What does having a hallway or building named mean for businesses when it comes to advertising?

Woods said that whenever the fairgrounds advertises an event, whether on the radio, in local publications, on social media or otherwise, that advertisement will be paired with the room, hallway or building in which the event is taking place. So event ‘X’ won’t just take place at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, it will take place in the ‘Y’ hall at the Mohave County Fairgrounds.

“In my research, and I used pro football as the example, every one of those stadiums in the NFL, the naming rights are bought by certain companies,” Woods said. “Most of those are on five year contracts and then they bid after five years.”

He used that same template for what’s going on at the fairgrounds. Woods said naming rights, for starters, will cost about $10,000 each year for the five years the building or hallway is named after a particular business.

He said Coconino, Maricopa, and Gila counties have similar practices for some of their event centers and buildings.

“The benefits to these businesses, figure we have an average of 30,000 people show up for the fair, the home and garden show 15,000 to 18,000 people for that,” Woods said. “Every time we do a rodeo, every time we do a car event, every time we do BMX, that sign is going to be sitting there for them to see.”

All total, Woods said there are around five options for naming rights at the fairgrounds. He said the idea is to have local businesses advertise as opposed to large chains, and even though the fairgrounds is in Kingman, Woods noted that the venue is called the Mohave County Fairgrounds. He encourages businesses throughout Mohave County to participate. He wants local people supporting local businesses.

“You shop local, that’s just what you do,” Woods said. “Being that we are Mohave County Fairgrounds, I would druther use Mohave County businesses, and there’s a lot of Mohave County businesses. It keeps the money home.”

Woods already has plans, both short-term and long-term, for how funds from the naming rights will be used. While substantial cleanup efforts at the fairgrounds have been underway for some time, he said some of the money would go to further efforts to keep the fairgrounds looking nice. That includes new construction, such as a “very nice” entrance way for the fairgrounds.

“The whole idea is curb appeal, making something nice for when you come in, construction, and I want to set up a scholarship program for the kids,” Woods said.

“I want to give away a full-ride for two years,” he said, adding that he hopes to work with Mohave Community College. “We might not be able start out with that much, but my goal is three scholarships: Havasu, Bullhead and Kingman, full-ride. They can go out there two years with their associate’s degree, they can come out either certified in welding or with a nursing certificate, whatever they want to do.”

Woods said other than July and August, the fairgrounds has events booked for the majority of weekends throughout the year, which gives interested businesses plenty of opportunities to advertise to the community.

Those interested in pursuing naming rights can contact the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Ave., at 928-753-2636.