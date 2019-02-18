The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Silver alert deactivated for Kingman man

The silver alert for Charles Dearstien of Kingman has been deactivated. DPS reports he was found Sunday in San Ysidro, California U.S. Customs and Border Facility.

  • Originally Published: February 18, 2019 11:47 a.m.

    • KINGMAN – Charles Dearstien was located Sunday at the San Ysidro, California U.S. Customs and Border Facility, according to Arizona Department of Public Safety’s duty office.

    Authorities issued the silver alert Saturday evening for Dierstien, who had not been heard from after leaving Palmdale, California on his way to Kingman.

    Mohave County Sheriff's Office issued the alert. Dearstien reportedly told others he would be traveling to Kingman.

    Information provided by Department of Public Safety

