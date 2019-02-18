Silver alert deactivated for Kingman man

KINGMAN – Charles Dearstien was located Sunday at the San Ysidro, California U.S. Customs and Border Facility, according to Arizona Department of Public Safety’s duty office.

Authorities issued the silver alert Saturday evening for Dierstien, who had not been heard from after leaving Palmdale, California on his way to Kingman.

Mohave County Sheriff's Office issued the alert. Dearstien reportedly told others he would be traveling to Kingman.

Information provided by Department of Public Safety

