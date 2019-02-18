Southwest flight makes quick stop in Kingman before heading to Las Vegas

KINGMAN – For those hanging out by the Kingman Airport Saturday they may have seen a Southwest Airlines plane on the runway.

Flight 2240 from Amarillo, Texas to Las Vegas was diverted to the Kingman airport due to wind shear, Southwest Airlines spokesperson said in an email.

Steve Johnston, Kingman Municipal Airport manager said to his understanding there was severe weather at McCarran Airport in Las Vegas and were holding many flights in different places.

The plane was back en route to Las Vegas with a delay of two hours and 40 minutes.