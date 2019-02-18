Ted Vogt named director of Arizona Department of Gaming

KINGMAN –Ted Vogt, who in 2010 was elected by Legislative District 30 voters to be their state representative, has been announced as the new director of the Arizona Department of Gaming.

According to an ADG press release, Vogt succeeds Interim Director James Ashley and will oversee tribal gaming, pari-mutuel racing and wagering, boxing and mixed martial arts, and the Division of Problem Gambling.

Vogt served as a captain in the U.S. Air Force and received his bachelor’s degree from Yale University and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Arizona.

“It’s an exciting time to join the Arizona Department of Gaming,” Vogt said in the release. “Tribal contributions are continuing to increase in line with Arizona’s healthy economy, Arizona is expanding live racing for the first time in nearly a decade, and we are positioned for another strong year of boxing and mixed martial arts events. Government essentially is a public service and a customer service-oriented business, and I look forward to building off the great work the agency is doing to help the state operate more efficiently and continuously improve for our stakeholders.”

The release states that Vogt has an “extensive background” in state government, as he served a term in the state House of Representatives. He has also worked as Gov. Doug Ducey’s first chief of operations, the director of Veterans’ Services, and executive director of the Arizona Corporation Commission. He was also the interim director of State Parks and Trails.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Gaming