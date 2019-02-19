Canyon Community Church, KCA hosts John Nilsen for piano concert

KINGMAN – Fingers will fly over the ivories at Kingman Center for the Arts Friday.

John Nilsen, a pianist from Oregon, is coming to Kingman for a free piano concert.

Nilsen has performed in all 50 states, including tours in Japan and Europe. He’s not only a pianist, but also a guitarist, vocalist and songwriter.

Sue Pardy, from Canyon Community Church, said Nilsen has been coming to Kingman for five years and usually visits the church in February.

“He plays classical, religious, his own stuff and covers of songs, like the Beatles,” Pardy said.

The event is from 7-8:30 p.m. Friday at KCA, 208 Beale St. The event will be instrumental only and will have light refreshments. Canyon Community Church is co-sponsoring the event with KCA.