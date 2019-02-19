Colorado man arrested for identity theft, other felonies in Kingman

KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 62-year-old Benjamin Lee Peters of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, on Friday in connection to an alleged fraudulent use of a credit card.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office received a call from a victim who claimed his credit card had been used at a local hotel. He said that he noticed his wallet was missing Friday morning before observing charges made at the hotel and a gas station. He went to those locations and obtained surveillance photos that he then provided to law enforcement.

Deputies received another call a short time later in reference to a male subject having attempted to use the victim’s debit card to buy alcohol at a bar. The card was declined.

Sheriff’s office deputies responded to the location, and found a male subject, later identified as Peters, asleep in his vehicle. Peters was detained at that time.

Contact was made with the business, which gave law enforcement the debit card and identification of the victim Peters had used to try and make the purchase.

Benjamin Lee Peters was arrested for identity theft, theft of a credit card and fraudulent use of a credit card, all felonies. He was booked into Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office