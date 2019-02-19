‘A good time for a good cause’: Hollywood and Wine returns

KINGMAN – This year’s Vintage Hollywood and Wine Extravaganza set for 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Ave., is again jam packed with unique raffle items, and good food and drink from local businesses that will surely make for a memorable evening.

Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce President Mike Hindenach said Siren’s Cafe will provide cheese platters, Diana’s Cellar Door Wine Bar will bring a “fine selection of wines,” and hors d'oeuvres will be provided by Mattina’s Ristorante Italiano.

Items attendees can win via the raffle include a bronze whale sculpture from Cindy Vawter, two Adirondack chairs and a table from GEO Group, a two-night and three-day stay at Avi Resort, a Yeti Cooler with two stainless steel Yeti tumblers courtesy of Anderson Auto Group, a signed, hard-copy Route 66 book from Jim Hinckley and even two Phoenix Suns tickets with a parking pass courtesy of The Daily Miner. And there’s much more.

“This is our operations piece, this is what keeps us going every year,” Hindenach said. “This is a big part of it.”

The chamber uses the funds raised at Hollywood and Wine for annual operations.

“Our dues in total aren’t going to cover our annual operations, so we do this to help support the dues,” he said. “It’s our fundraiser to help us keep going.”

That’s why the event is important for the chamber, but why should readers take note of the 26th annual Hollywood and Wine Extravaganza?

“The Chamber of Commerce does bring value to this community as well as to our local businesses,” Hindenach said. “We’re here to help support quality of life initiatives, support business attraction and retention efforts, we do tons with relocation. We do tons of networking trying to bring people together, this is a part of that.”

The event, which Hindenach described as a “good time for a good cause,” is a way for the chamber to promote their members, such as those businesses contributing food, drinks and prizes.

Hindenach took the opportunity to thank the chamber’s sponsors, and said a special thanks to Mary Hamilton and Linda Owens.

“Their dedication and tireless efforts have been a great example to all of us that have been involved,” he said.

The chamber also focuses on education, but Hindenach added that Saturday’s event is geared more toward providing the community with an evening of fun. Single tickets are $45 or $80 for a couple and can be purchased by contacting the chamber at 928-753-6253.

“Please come out, it’s a great time,” the chamber president said. “It’s been going on for a long time. It’s a great way, especially if you like wine, to find out what sorts of wines you like that are available down at Diana’s. And come on, any time you have the opportunity to eat Mattina’s food, you jump at it.”