Missing over-the-air channels? County suggests rescanning TV

KINGMAN – Mohave County’s Television Improvement District is almost done with its over-the-air TV channel changes.

For those who are experiencing the loss of certain channels, the county suggests rescanning televisions.

Yvonne Orr, assistant to the county manager, said they are almost done with changing the stations.

“We are getting very close,” she said. “We only have four stations after today (Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019),” she said.

Orr also said there have been some interferences and any issues after all the changes have been made will be troubleshot.

Out of 18 changes, 14 have been done and all of Kingman’s channels changes have been completed.

In Kingman, CBS is on channel 41, FOX is channel 28, AZ PBS is now channel 49, NBC is now channel 50 and ABC is channel 44.

The change of channels is due to the Federal Communications Commission’s May 2014 Report and Order, which implemented a broadcast incentive auction and required the current reorganization of television bands. Changes include intermittent outages, both short- and long-term, and channel changes.

Outages, concerns, and questions can be reported to tvid@mohavecounty.us.