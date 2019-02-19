Supervisors don’t vote on supporting gas tax after Biasiucci informs board hike struck from bill

KINGMAN – At its Tuesday meeting, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors didn’t get the chance to vote on a resolution in support of HB 2536, as Supervisor Hildy Angius received a text message from Legislative District 5 Representative Leo Biasiucci informing the board that the increase was removed from the bill.



HB 2536 would have raised gas taxes for the purpose of performing road maintenance throughout Arizona.

The resolution was put on the agenda by District 1 Supervisor Gary Watson, who cited reasons for the resolution included the poor conditions of county roads and a lack of adequate funding to maintain them.

One member of the public voiced her “reluctant support,” while another was opposed to the raise in tax. District 2 Supervisor Hildy Angius read a statement from Biasiucci on the matter.

“I think we can all agree that we have a crisis on our hands regarding our roads,” Biasiucci said. “For many years, the state has swept our HURF funds, and because of these sweeps, rural Arizona roads have suffered greatly. Over the years, these sweeps have slowly come to a stop, but these funds have still not been fully restored.”

He said that’s the reason for the proposed hike in the gas tax and $32-a-vehicle registration fee.

“But I believe that before we even start considering raising taxes or adding fees, we need to make sure we fully restore our HURF funds, close loopholes and repeal laws on the books that create an unfair playing field,” he said.

For example, Biasiucci said that in Arizona a 2018 Tesla with an MSRP of $70,000 pays $105 for a five-year registration, while a 2017 gasoline-powered Ford Expedition with an MSRP of $44,000 pays $650 for one year of registration.

“This is not only unfair, it is also causing a shortfall in funding,” he said. “These vehicles use the same roads as everyone else and we need to make sure they’re contributing equally.”

He also noted that the automotive industry is moving away from gasoline-powered vehicles, with more electric cars on the road each year. For those reasons, Biasiucci doesn’t support the gas tax increase. However, he said the bill is currently in a holding pattern, with the chairman of the committee in which the matter will be heard entertaining Biasiucci’s amendment to the bill.

Angius received the text toward the end of discussion on the matter.

“It said, ‘It’s confirmed the gas tax increase has been removed completely from the bill,’” Angius said, making the agenda item a moot issue.