Abortion bill outrages Arizona Republicans

KINGMAN – A group of 17 Democrats in the Arizona Legislature filed a bill that would have stopped requiring doctors to report whether a fetus was delivered alive during an abortion.

However, members of the House Judiciary Committee voted down HB 2696.

The bill would have repealed the 20-week gestational age limit and stripped newborns of their born-alive protections. The Center for Arizona Policy, a conservative lobbying group, says babies that survive an abortion would have been allowed to fight for their lives on a table unaided.

Republican State Rep. Leo Biasiucci of Lake Havasu City said he opposed HB 2696, calling the bill “disturbing.” The District 5 lawmaker said that many in the Republican caucus are concerned that the bill was introduced.

“I am shocked that this bill was introduced in Arizona,” he said. “HB 2696 would repeal a law that’s been on the books since 1975 requiring doctors to attempt to preserve the life of a baby if they unsuccessfully abort it.”

Kelli Ward, a Havasu physician who recently took over as chair of the Arizona Republican Party, said she encouraged legislators to let their constituents and the media know about the bill.

“All life is beautiful and should be protected,” Ward said. “With this bill, Arizona Democrat lawmakers have turned their backs on the very members of our society who are unable to defend themselves – innocent babies”

The sponsor of the bill, Rep. Teran, informed Democratic leaders that her intent with the bill was to repeal the 2017 fetal resuscitation bill, Senate Bill 1367, and return that decision to the mother and her doctor in the difficult instance of a miscarriage after 20 weeks, wrote Minority Leader Charlene Fernandez in an email to the Daily Miner.

“I stand with the mothers who testified two years ago in opposition to that bill and support its repeal,” Fernandez said. “However, Rep. (Raquel) Teran has informed us that her bill goes beyond a repeal of Senate Bill 1367, which was an error and does not reflect her intent.”

Fernandez said Teran apologized and has asked to withdraw the bill, which the House Judiciary Chairman John Allen did not allow. Nor did Allen allow Teran to amend to reflect her true intent, Fernandez wrote. Fernandez added that she does not support the bill in its current form, and she doesn’t support SB 1367 either.

“Mr. Allen promised a ‘circus’ and a few of his members indicated that they wanted to watch” Fernandez wrote. “This is very serious and should not have been described as a ‘circus.’ It would have been better to hold the bill.”

Daily Miner news editor Claire Whitley contributed to this report.