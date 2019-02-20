Amanda Villeso represents KAOL as Student Rotarian

Amanda Villeso, a senior at the Kingman Academy of Learning, was recently selected as the Kingman Rotary Club’s Student Rotarian. Amanda was chosen to represent KAOL because of her high academic achievements, success in the athletic arena, and involvement in her school and Kingman community.

Amanda has excelled in her four years as a Tiger. She is currently in the top 10 of her graduating class. She has been a past student of the week and is also an active member of the National Honor Society.



She has also excelled outside of the classroom. Some of her extracurricular activities include: FBLA, Soroptomist Club, and student council. Athletically, Amanda has been a member of the Tiger golf and basketball team. She was known as “Miss Hustle” during her sophomore year as a basketball player.



Ms. Villeso has also dedicated her time in the Kingman community. She has been extremely involved with the Kingman Dance factory as a student and teacher. Additionally, she has volunteered with the spay and neuter project.



The Kingman Rotary Club wishes the best success for Amanda as she prepares in college and her career.

