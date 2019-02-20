Horoscopes | February 21, 2019

Birthdays: Ellen Page, 32; Jennifer Love Hewitt, 40; William Baldwin, 56; Kelsey Grammer, 64.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Look for an opportunity, and jump at the chance to make a positive change. Refuse to let someone put you down or discourage you from following the path that leads to greater freedom to think and do as you please.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t put on the brakes when you should be speeding up. Recognition and advancement are within reach.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take a closer look at what’s transpiring; you’ll see who is being honest with you. Make changes based on what’s best for yourself.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Discussing what you want to see happen will bring you closer to your dreams. A partnership will take a favorable turn and encourage you to take the initiative to improve the way you live your life.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Stick to the rules, and take pride in what you do. Show compassion, and doors will open.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Get involved in activities that will get you moving and motivated to make self-improvements. Romance will enhance your life.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t miss out on an opportunity because someone is bullying you into taking on responsibilities that don’t belong to you. Make changes that will stop others from interfering in your productivity and ability to live life your way.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Socialize, travel and spend more time with people who inspire you to express your opinions and pursue your creative dreams. Engage in playtime to discover what brings you peace of mind.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your reputation will be on the line if you are too open and trusting. Don’t ask for opportunities; create them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Learn from what others do, and make a point to offer only what’s feasible and what you are willing to part with. Nurture the relationships that matter, and let go of things you no longer need.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A change at home or to your surroundings will give you positive reinforcement Expand your interests as well as your friendships, and learn all you can that will contribute to reaching your goal.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Situations will get blown out of proportion. Listen carefully, and don’t say anything if you want to avoid being held accountable.