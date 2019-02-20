The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Letter | Kelly has 3 strikes against him

Mark Kelly speaking with supporters of U.S. Congressional candidate Hiral Tipirneni at a campaign rally at the Sun City Grand in Sun City, Arizona. (Photo by Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America [CC BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons)

Tom Hale-US Navy retired, Golden Valley resident

  • Originally Published: February 20, 2019 7:27 p.m.

    • I saw in The Daily Miner that astronaut Mark Kelly is running for the Senate. As I see it, he has three things against him.

    First and foremost, he is running on an anti-gun platform. I certainly understand that position given what happened to his wife. However, the shooter was mentally deficient, which was the cause of the shooting and not the gun.

    Secondly, he was an astronaut, while McSally is a decorated war veteran. He was not too likely to be shot down in outer space.

    And last, but not least, he is running as a Democrat.

