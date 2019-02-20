Mohave County Most Wanted | Feb. 20, 2019

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant

Adam Leroy Dennis

DOB: 05/17/1974 White Male 5-9 135 pounds

Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown

Offense: Criminal damage - deface, Class 6 Felony

Warrant: 01/16/2019

Michael Isaiah Geant

DOB: 08/06/1993 White Male 6-2 195 pounds

Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown

Offense: Shoplifting, Class 6 Felony

Warrant: 01/04/2019

David Anthony Hayes

DOB: 08/05/1983 White Male 6-3 210 pounds

Eyes: Hazel Hair: Bald

Offense: Endangerment, Class 6 Felony; child/vulnerable adult abuse, Class 6 Felony; DUI/drugs/metabolite, Class 1 Misdemeanor

Warrant: 02/13/2019

The following individuals have been apprehended:

Amanda Rose Boske

Offense: Theft Credit Card - Control, Class 5 Felony

Warrant: 12/07/2016 Capture: 02/18/2019

Mario Martinez Jacquez Jr.

Offense: Crim Tresp 1st Deg – Rsid/Yard, Class 6 Felony

Warrant: 12/14/2018 Capture: 02/13/2019

Robert Daniel Ojeda

Offense: Drug Paraphernalia Violation, Class 6 Felony

Warrant: 11/29/2017 Capture: 02/05/2019

If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

Source: Mohave County Probation Department