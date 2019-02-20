The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Mohave County Most Wanted | Feb. 20, 2019

  • Originally Published: February 20, 2019 11:43 a.m.

    • As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant

    photo

    Adam Leroy Dennis

    DOB: 05/17/1974 White Male 5-9 135 pounds

    Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown

    Offense: Criminal damage - deface, Class 6 Felony

    Warrant: 01/16/2019

    photo

    Michael Isaiah Geant

    DOB: 08/06/1993 White Male 6-2 195 pounds

    Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown

    Offense: Shoplifting, Class 6 Felony

    Warrant: 01/04/2019

    photo

    David Anthony Hayes

    DOB: 08/05/1983 White Male 6-3 210 pounds

    Eyes: Hazel Hair: Bald

    Offense: Endangerment, Class 6 Felony; child/vulnerable adult abuse, Class 6 Felony; DUI/drugs/metabolite, Class 1 Misdemeanor

    Warrant: 02/13/2019

    The following individuals have been apprehended:

    photo

    Amanda Rose Boske

    Offense: Theft Credit Card - Control, Class 5 Felony

    Warrant: 12/07/2016 Capture: 02/18/2019

    photo

    Mario Martinez Jacquez Jr.

    Offense: Crim Tresp 1st Deg – Rsid/Yard, Class 6 Felony

    Warrant: 12/14/2018 Capture: 02/13/2019

    photo

    Robert Daniel Ojeda

    Offense: Drug Paraphernalia Violation, Class 6 Felony

    Warrant: 11/29/2017 Capture: 02/05/2019

    If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

    Source: Mohave County Probation Department

