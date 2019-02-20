NACFD braves snow, will meet Thursday

KINGMAN – The Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District board will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at Fire Station No. 31, 2485 Northern Ave., to discuss station remodeling and grant procurement.

The meeting will kick-off with a report from the chief in addition to financial and committee reports. Those include details on renovations at 2600 Northern Ave. An RFP for that remodel of New Station 31 could also be approved by the board at Thursday’s meeting.

Board members will discuss approving a Disaster Assistance Agreement for State Proclamations. The board will also consider approval of a resolution regarding the designation of applicant agent for the Arizona Division of Emergency Management.

The last item for Thursday’s meeting pertains to the approval of the 2019 fee schedule.

Information provided by the Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District