The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
11:49 PM Wed, Feb. 20th
Weather  36.0° weather icon
Subscribe + Subscriber Services
News Tips

NACFD braves snow, will meet Thursday

The Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District board will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at Fire Station No. 31, 2485 Northern Ave. (Daily Miner file photo)

The Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District board will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at Fire Station No. 31, 2485 Northern Ave. (Daily Miner file photo)

  • Originally Published: February 20, 2019 7:25 p.m.

    • KINGMAN – The Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District board will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at Fire Station No. 31, 2485 Northern Ave., to discuss station remodeling and grant procurement.

    The meeting will kick-off with a report from the chief in addition to financial and committee reports. Those include details on renovations at 2600 Northern Ave. An RFP for that remodel of New Station 31 could also be approved by the board at Thursday’s meeting.

    Board members will discuss approving a Disaster Assistance Agreement for State Proclamations. The board will also consider approval of a resolution regarding the designation of applicant agent for the Arizona Division of Emergency Management.

    The last item for Thursday’s meeting pertains to the approval of the 2019 fee schedule.

    Information provided by the Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District

    More like this story