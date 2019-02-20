Parent says child assaulted by teacher assistant at Desert Willow Elementary

KINGMAN – A teacher’s assistant at Desert Willow Elementary School has been placed on suspension after a student’s mother claimed the assistant assaulted her child.

“I can say that the employee in question was placed on administrative leave immediately after the incident occurred,” said Trevor Batt, Desert Willow principal. “An investigation of the incident is underway at the district office.”

The child was pushing another student in a media cart down a hallway around 9 a.m. Feb. 13. The mother, Stacy Nelson, said though she had not seen video of the incident, she was told the assistant approached her son aggressively before grabbing him and pushing the child against a wall, which caused the boy’s head to slam against a bulletin board.

The assistant walked away and left the crying child behind. The assistant returned to the child, who wanted to get away, crawling from the assistant. The adult left again, and the boy went to the nurse’s office to find his own assistance.

Nelson describes her son as high-functioning autistic.

“The special needs kids in this town are not getting the care they deserve,” Nelson told The Daily Miner. “Parents have to fight tooth and nail.”

The boy’s mother said she understands perfectly well her son should not have been taking part in horseplay on the media cart, but feels the assistant went overboard.

“Thankfully (my son) isn’t hurt. The medics said he would be OK,” Nelson said. “My son is mischievous and a handful. The school has to be prepared, but it’s not doing enough.”

Principal Batt told The Daily Miner the employee has not been around the school.

“Said employee has not been on campus since being placed on administrative leave,” he said. “Our number one priority is student safety and steps have been taken to address that concern in this particular incident.”