City offices will be closed Friday

KINGMAN - The wintry weather continues to make a sever impact on the City of Kingman.

According to a press release, all City of Kingman offices will be closed Friday, Feb. 22.

Kingman Area Regional Transit will not be running, and commercial and residential trash pickup is canceled.

First responders are continue to deal with accidents, increased traffic impacts, fallen trees and more due to the weather.

"With temperatures dropping significantly overnight, travel will become extremely dangerous, so city officials are urging residents to stay home and off the roads," the release reads.

Information provided by the City of Kingman