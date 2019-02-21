Obituary | Kathleen Elizabeth (Boyle) Tufts

Kathleen Elizabeth (Boyle) Tufts

June 19, 1950 – February 15, 2019

Kathy passed away unexpectedly in her sleep at the age of 68 and will be missed by all who knew and were cared for by her. She was born in Peekskill, New York, and graduated from Lakeland High School in nearby Shrub Oak, after which she earned her RN degree at Rockland Community College and devoted her life to nursing. She was kind and outgoing, unfailingly cheerful a wellspring of empathy and concern for the geriatric patients she cared for in her later years before retirement. After retirement she married her soulmate; Paul Tufts, whose love for her illuminated her life. She is survived by Paul, her brother; T. C. Boyle, her niece; Kerrie Kvashay Boyle, her nephews; Mile and Spencer Boyle, and her grandniece; Olivia Rae Boyle.

She was a great and giving soul and her absence leave a hole in all our hearts.