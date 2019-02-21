Power outages across Kingman, Peach Springs

KINGMAN – The heavy snow fall is causing power outages throughout surrounding areas of Kingman.

According to UniSource Energy Services, as of 8:42 a.m. Thursday, 97 customers are out of service downtown and an estimated time of restoration is to be determined, and a crew has been dispatched.

Fifty customers are out of power in the Butler area and over 1,000 customers in Golden Valley are experiencing outages.

Mohave Electric Cooperative is reporting about 72 customers affected by power outages and is dispatching crews to certain service areas.



There is no further information at this time.

