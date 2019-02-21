Roads are shutting down due to storm, including I-40, US 93

KINGMAN – Snow has been falling overnight, which has caused roadways to close down.

Arizona Department of Transportation reported at about 5:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 21 that both directions of Interstate 40 and U.S. 93 are closed in Kingman because of snow, ice, and multiple disabled vehicles.

I-40 is closed at Stockton Hill Road and U.S. 93 is closed at Coyote Pass.

Mohave County Roads reports that DW Ranch Road is closed from Hualapai Mountain Road to I-40 because of the weather. Hualapai Mountain Road is closed from Lazy Y U to Hualapai Mountain Park.

Information provided by ADOT and Mohave County Public Works

