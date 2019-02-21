SECOND STORM UPDATE: Section of Route 66 closed

KINGMAN – Mohave County Roads announced that Route 66 between mile markers

26 and 34 are now closed due to the weather. Mohave County Public Works has closed its services to the public with personnel working on storm related issues.

It is still recommended to avoid traveling in and around Kingman.

Information provided by Mohave County Roads

FIRST UPDATE

Here's I-40 about 6 miles southwest of Kingman at mile marker 42. Avoid traveling in the area because of extremely poor driving conditions. I-40 is closed in both directions at Stockton Hill Road, and US 93 is closed in both directions 2 miles NW of I-40. No ETA to reopen.

ORIGINAL POST

Roads are shutting down due to storm, including I-40, US 93

KINGMAN – Snow has been falling overnight, which has caused roadways to close down.

Arizona Department of Transportation reported at about 5:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 21 that both directions of Interstate 40 and U.S. 93 are closed in Kingman because of snow, ice, and multiple disabled vehicles.

I-40 is closed at Stockton Hill Road and U.S. 93 is closed at Coyote Pass.

Mohave County Roads reports that DW Ranch Road is closed from Hualapai Mountain Road to I-40 because of the weather. Hualapai Mountain Road is closed from Lazy Y U to Hualapai Mountain Park.

Information provided by ADOT and Mohave County Public Works