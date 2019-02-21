Snow sits atop Kingman, likely breaks 1932 record of 14 inches

KINGMAN – Schools, many businesses and roads were all closed Thursday due to one of the biggest snow storms to hit Kingman since 1932’s record of 14 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

As of around 10 a.m. Thursday, about 14 inches of snow have fallen since Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Roads were closed all throughout Mohave County including Signal Road from U.S. 93 to Alamo Road; Bogeles Ranch Road from Upper Trout Creek Road to Bogeles Ranch; Pump Station Road from Highway 93 to Back Road; Hualapai Mountain Road from Lazy Y U to Hualapai Mountain park; and DW Ranch Road from Hualapai Mountain Road to I-40.

However, it wasn’t the closures of those roads that gave semi drivers headaches. I-40 at Stockton Hill Road was also closed, as was U.S. 93 at Coyote Pass and Route 66 from milepost 26 to milepost 34. Truckers were lined up all along I-40 Thursday morning and into the afternoon.

Photo Gallery Kingman Snow - Feb. 21, 2019 Kingmanites woke up Thursday morning with a plethora of snow. (Photos by Vanessa Espinoza and Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

Michael Martinez, an Arizona Department of Transportation construction inspector, said it was all hands on deck for ADOT on Thursday. He was camped out at the I-40 on-ramp at Stockton Hill Road for about three hours, making sure all those who had to travel were staying safe and off of I-40.

According to an ADOT press release issued at around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, there was no estimated time for when U.S. 93 or I-40 would reopen.

According to the National Weather Service, Kingman may have received more snow than expected, at least a foot, because one of the storm’s snow bands lingered over the City for quite some time.