Freeloaders will freeload when others are there to support them

There are a couple of subjects that have me perplexed. They are the attitudes of post-baby boomers and those who seem to continually live off the “government teat.”

There’s common trend among many of the post-baby boomer generation in that they never seem to keep their heads above water so to speak.

They always seem to be in debt and continually rely on others, especially their parents for support.

I’m not saying every young person has fallen into that rut because I know many who are extremely successful in life and business.

I hope I don’t offend anyone by challenging their way of life, but here are a few questions I feel are begging to be answered in regard to the younger generation – the millennials. No, I am not going to attempt to answer them for everyone because this blog would be a few thousand words long (probably the longest I would have every written) if I did.

Here are some thought-provoking questions that may inspire debate, discussions, and even conjure up past feelings and experiences for the baby boomers about their children and grandchildren they may have attempted to forget.

● Do they seem to have misguided priorities?

● Do they live for today and don’t worry about tomorrow?

● Have they lost sight of respect for their elders?

● Have they forgotten what the term “saving for a rainy day” means?

● Do they continually rely on their parents and others to take care of them even though they may be married now and have their own families?

● Have they decided that debts don’t need to be repaid and they fully utilize the bankruptcy system every seven years to alleviate themselves of financial obligations?

● Have they forgotten what the word responsibility means?

● Have they become part of the “me” generation?

It continually amazes me when I hear a younger person say they have no money saved for the future, but they are driving an expensive car, live in a big home and spend $200 for a pair of sunglasses. They are continually going out to dinner at nice restaurants and always are dressed as if they are walking down the red carpet at the Oscars. And to top it off with the lifestyle they have become accustomed to, they always seem to be able to take trips to visit with their friends even though they always “cry broke.”

The younger generation has lost sight of a few small words that mean a lot to a parent or grandparent. Those are Thank You, Yes Sir/Ma’am and/or No Sir/Ma’am. I don’t know about you, but my parents almost beat those particular words into me. I became accustomed to saying them all of the time and because I do so, it makes me feel good for giving respect to another person.

The problem as I see it, the younger generation has forgotten how to say those little words, and they also forgot to teach their kids them, too. Too often people, and I’m included, send birthday and Christmas cards to their kids and grandchildren along with a check and don’t even hear a peep out of them. How hard is it for the offsprings to pick up the phone or send a message via email or one of the various social media outlets just to say thank you?

Thanks – I have come to believe they probably wonder what that word actually means or it isn’t in their vocabulary.

I’ve spoken to numerous grandparents I know and they have a common thread. Their children “pop” babies out like there is no tomorrow and then find they are unable to take care of them so they depend upon someone else to take care of them. I know of at least four grandparents locally who have either adopted or are raising their grandkids. I say shame on those children who have shucked their responsibilities as a parent.

Then there are many who have learned to work the system and live off the “government teat,” even though they are very capable of getting a job and making a living. Hey, why work when someone else will give them money, shelter and food while they sit on their proverbial butts and let others take care of them.

An example is someone I know residing in Golden Valley. I would guess this guy has been receiving unemployment for at least five years and besides that, has received it from various states. I first met this person when they worked for the Riverside Casino as a union electrician. I remember he got tired of working so he quit his job and applied for unemployment in Arizona. Then when that unemployment ran out, he then applied for Nevada, California, and lastly Texas. I honestly don’t know how he is able to apply for and has received unemployment from all of these states, but he did and continues to receive it. And to top it off, brags they recently extended his unemployment benefits. Talking about being able to work the system; this guy is quite capable of getting a job, but would rather be a stay-at-home husband and have his wife work. He tells everyone the local businesses don’t want to pay him what he’s worth.

I know another guy who receives Social Security Disability because he allegedly burned out part of his brain on drugs many years ago. He also receives Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS) and Mohave County pays for his rent. He definitely utilizes the AHCCCS system to go to the doctor, get a prescription for medications, and then goes home to take all of the pills at once just to get “high.”

Then there are those who basically work under the table and do not claim the wages they make. They receive various forms of government subsistence to include unemployment, welfare, AHCCCS, Arizona Food Stamps (SNAP) and/or a combination of all of them. Oh, that’s right, they fail to tell the authorities they live at home with a parent, are not the head of the household and do not claim their income or the incomes of others residing in the home.



Low income families in Arizona have been assured of adequate nutrition by the Arizona Department of Economic Security through its food stamps, or nutrition assistance program. Official state websites state beneficiaries of this program are provided with a debit card that can only be used at authorized grocery stores. Every month the card is loaded with a specific amount of benefits (cash) depending on beneficiaries’ eligibility requirements such as income and other individual circumstances. SNAP benefits are given to the head of household for a certain amount of time, usually six months, so I can’t understand how an adult residing with his parent who works can receive SNAP. I guess this is another example of working the system.

It has also been documented there are less than honest doctors in Mohave County who are just out for the money and see hundreds of patients in one day. They write prescriptions for narcotic-type medications without actually seeing the patient. Furthermore, many of these patients sell their medications to others just so they will have money to buy cigarettes and alcohol. One of the doctors in Golden Valley was finally caught a couple of years ago doing this, lost his license to practice medicine and was sentenced to prison.

I honestly don’t have a quick-fix solution to the aforementioned problems. I believe the majority of these people should get a job, buy a car if they don’t have one, get a place of their own and become productive members of society. They need to stop relying on the government teat.

Do I see this occurring soon? No way when they can rely on others to take care of them!