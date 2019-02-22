The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Kid reporter says Arizona marshal threatened her with jail

Hilde Kate Lysiak posted video from her interaction Monday with Patagonia Marshal Joseph Patterson, pictured, on her newspaper's website, Orange Street News. Lysiak, 12, Lysiak said on Twitter that her focus is on First Amendment rights. (Today's News Herald file photo)

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: February 22, 2019 12:31 p.m.

    • PATAGONIA, Ariz. — A young reporter is receiving praise after writing about her encounter with a southern Arizona marshal who allegedly threatened to put her in jail.

    Hilde Kate Lysiak posted video from her interaction Monday with Patagonia Marshal Joseph Patterson on her newspaper's website , Orange Street News.

    In the video, the 12-year-old asks Patterson why he said she "could be thrown in juvie."

    Patterson tells her it's against Arizona law to put his picture on the Internet. He then says though she identified herself as a reporter, she cannot follow law enforcement.

    The town, which is roughly 20 miles (32 kilometers) from the Mexico border, said on its website it has "taken action" with Patterson.

    Lysiak, who declined interview requests Friday, said on Twitter that her focus is on First Amendment rights.

