American Red Cross shelter closed Friday, no one stayed overnight

KINGMAN – As the town was covered in snow, the American Red Cross was there to make sure people who didn’t have a place to go or were in need during an emergency situation did indeed have a place to weather the storm.

The shelter was opened at the Kingman Community Center, 3345 Harrison St., anticipating the closure of Interstate 40 and the conditions in Williams and Flagstaff.

The shelter closed Friday morning due to no one spending the night, but one person came in the morning for snacks.

“I think that speaks to the resilient nature of the people in the Kingman area,” said Colin Williams, ARC spokesperson.

ARC volunteers were local community members who stayed throughout the night to help serve the public in need.

“They wanted to help strangers affected by the storm,” he said.