Cornerstone Mission puts families in motels during wintery nights

KINGMAN – The community came to the assistance of Cornerstone Mission with a profusion of donations during the 30-plus hours winter storm Wednesday through Friday.

David Rice, a volunteer at the mission, said he didn’t have an exact number of people who came through the mission, but they received a lot of people Wednesday night and Thursday.

The shelter put many families and women with children in motel rooms for the night.

Rice said donations came in from the community in forms of checks, cash and food.

“They are still coming in a massive count,” he said Friday.

The mission even received a donation from a local dealership for rooms and were able to provide extended stays for some of the families.

Rice said that almost every motel and hotel in the city was booked.

