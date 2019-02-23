Obituary | Jerry Algene Lorentz

Jerry Algene Lorentz, 76, of Kingman, passed away Feb. 11, 2019. He was born Nov. 11, 1942 in San Diego, California to James and Faye Lorentz.

On July 14, 1960, Jerry enlisted into the U.S. Air Force and specialized as an airplane mechanic while he served. On April 17, 1964, he was honorably discharged. During the mid to late ‘60s, Jerry worked as a Mohave County deputy sheriff.

Jerry married his wife, Sue Lorentz, in Las Vegas in 1971 and enjoyed 48 years together. He was a member of the Mason Downey United 220 Lodge. He was a proud veteran who enjoyed fishing, shooting, and airplanes.

Jerry is survived by his wife; Sue Lorentz, his sister; Judy Hinchey, and his children; Christopher, Judy and Nancy.

