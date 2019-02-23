The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Snow brings out community’s inner sculptors

The Coleman family created this creation dubbed "The Mighty Snolephant." (Submitted photo)

    KINGMAN – The city was buried under snow Thursday, but that didn’t stop members of the community from playing. Several people took time to sculpt snowmen, and even snow animals, during what was a record breaking snowfall this week. The last time Kingman saw this much snow was in 1932. These photos were submitted by Kingman Daily Miner readers.

