Winter weather shuts down city, business, roads

KINGMAN – The snow was frightful and not so delightful Thursday as approximately 15 ½ inches of snow accumulated on the ground. Many businesses, City and County offices, and schools had to close their doors to make sure people stayed home and away from the roads.

Kingman Police Department responded to only four traffic accidents with no injuries. According to KPD’s Twitter page, they canceled all crime for the day.

Officers handled various motorist assist related calls. City emergency service efforts were used for clearing and treating roadways, placing barricades and directing traffic coming off Interstate 40 during highways closures.

KPD Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper in a press release said hundreds of semi-trucks entered onto City streets looking for parking caused added congestion.

City of Kingman Public Works, Kingman Fire Department, Kingman Police Department and Samaritans all worked together to mitigate the hazards caused by the storm.

No road closures were reported over the night time hours.

“We are expecting that the freezing temperatures ... will create extremely hazardous road conditions,” Cooper said in a press release.

Drivers are urged to use extreme caution and allow for extra time and exercise caution on roadways.

KPD was not the only ones out in the winter wonderland.

Department of Public Safety answered to various storm related calls throughout northern Arizona.

Bart Graves, DPS communication specialist said as of 3 p.m. Thursday troopers in Kingman responded to 15 calls for motorist assistance, 18 calls for vehicles that slid off the road, 14 calls for non-injury collisions and two calls for injury collisions.

According to DPS Twitter, as of 3 a.m. Friday troopers received approximately over 400 calls from all four districts in northern Arizona for stuck vehicles and slide offs, including 76 crashes.

City of Kingman Public Works department focused Thursday on plowing the main roads and Friday started clearing smaller connecting streets and neighborhoods.

Mohave Electric Cooperative and UniSource Energy Services responded to various power outages Thursday.

UniSource had over 1,000 customers out of power and MEC had about 72 customers affected.

City offices were closed Thursday and Friday except for emergency operations staff. Kingman Area Regional Transit and trash pickup was not operational Thursday and Friday.



First responders continued to work on crashes, traffic impacts, fallen trees and other incidents through Friday.

Kingman Unified School District and Kingman Academy of Learning canceled classes Thursday and closed offices Friday. Mohave Community College – Neal campus canceled classes through Friday.

Kingman Regional Medical Center closed is outpatient medical offices Thursday including its Medical Professional Center, KRMC Urgent Care and all primary care locations, but the emergency room remained open.

KRMC remained its closured in affect Friday except for its imaging services for scheduled procedures, urgent care and laboratory.