Defense for Matthew Phillip Wright seeks charge reduction

Matthew Phillip Wright (Mohave County Jail)

By Travis Rains

  • Originally Published: February 25, 2019 7:28 p.m.

    • KINGMAN – Counsel for Matthew Phillip Wright, who is accused of blocking Pat Tillman Bridge with an armored vehicle and firearms in June, indicated in court Monday they are seeking to have the state drop at least one of the felonies for which their client is charged.

    According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to a call of an armed suspect, later identified as Wright, in an armored vehicle blocking U.S. 93 at Pat Tillman Bridge around noon June 15.

    In June, Mohave County grand jurors indicted Wright on felony counts of terrorism, aggravated assault, a Class 2 felony misconduct involving weapons, a Class 6 felony of misconduct involving weapons and unlawful flight from a pursuing law enforcement vehicle.

    Wright’s attorneys, Michael Denea and Aaron Moskowitz, said they would be filing a motion to dismiss either the first or second count charged in the case. Those counts are terrorism and misconduct involving weapons, respectively.

    The attorneys said they would also be filing motions related to expert appointments for the case. Those records were not available by the time The Daily Miner went to press Monday.

    Attorneys on the case, including prosecutor Bob Moon, said plea negotiations are ongoing.

    Matthew Phillip Wright will be back in court for argument on the motions at 11 a.m. April 1.

