Local homeschooled students deliver valentines to nursing homes

KINGMAN – Hualapai Hills Home Schoolers and children from another local church made over 300 Valentine’s Day cards and delivered them to various nursing homes around Kingman.

“They always love seeing the kids and it’s always a good time for both sides,” said Mary Brown, HHHS leader. “The kids enjoy giving and the residents enjoy receiving them.”

The students were able to give cards to every nursing home, which has never been done before.

Every year the students make Valentine’s Day cards and during Christmas they go around singing to residents in the nursing homes around town.