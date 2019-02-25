Nonprofit surveys rural Arizona voters, rank education as top issue in state

KINGMAN – Education in Arizona has been a hot topic since last year and continues to be at the forefront.

Expect More Arizona is a statewide nonprofit and nonpartisan education advocacy organization working to make sure children in Arizona receive a great education.

The organization conducted a survey of 600 rural Arizona voters about education in rural Arizona.

“We hope that what (the survey) does is spur talking to elected officials to understand that education is still a top issue,” Donna Davis, senior community engagement manager said.

The survey results can help educators, businesses and communities inform the public about education.

This is the first year Expect More Arizona conducted a poll of likely voters in rural Arizona. About 32 percent of voters believed education is a top issue facing the state of Arizona.

Seventy-five percent of those surveyed said salaries that K-12 teachers receive in Arizona is too low. About 70 percent of voters said very little funding is going to K-12 schools.

The results also show 23 percent of voters consider the top issue facing education in Arizona is lack of funding.

Voters surveyed were asked to list 10 items of funding priorities, and the top five were: improving the performance of lower performing schools, maintaining or increasing funding for career and technical education, increase teacher salaries, making Arizona’s public colleges and universities more accessible and affordable, and smaller class sizes.

“We’re trying to tell the Kingman story,” Davis said. “To tell the story of every town.”

She also said they are going to continue to “beat the drum” and urge the public to remind their legislators to not forget about education.

“(Education) still has hurdles,” she said.