Horoscopes | February 28, 2019

Birthdays: Jason Aldean, 42; Ali Larter, 43; Eric Lindros, 46; Pat Monahan, 50.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Protect your reputation, but pay close attention to detail. Leave nothing to chance, and positive change can happen.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A business trip or meeting with someone who can make a difference in achieving your goals will bring excellent results. Know what you want, and don’t be afraid to ask.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t get caught in someone else’s problems or fibs. If you want to make a change, be secretive until you have everything in place and ready to launch.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Use charm and intelligence to persuade others to help you get what you want. Your willingness to do your share will prompt others to pitch in and help.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): It’s fine to have aspirations, but if you cannot afford to follow through, make adjustments that fit your budget. Don’t let anger take over when being innovative is what’s required.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Network, participate and share ideas and plans to see what transpires. Having a goal and taking the initiative to make it happen will promote success as well as new beginnings.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Be careful how you handle domestic situations. A change may not be welcome, but in the end, it will relieve stress and help you move forward.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A change will do you good. Make the most of connecting with like-minded people and developing a closer bond to someone you love.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Someone who uses emotional tactics to manipulate your decisions will disappoint you. Trust in yourself and your abilities, not someone else.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Pour your energy into things that matter to you. Home, family and your relationships with others should be at the forefront of your mind when making decisions that will affect how or where you live.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You may want to make changes, but before you do, consider the outcome. Focus on how best to make a difference, not only for yourself, but for those in your community, circle or family.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Make the changes that will represent the results you want to achieve. Be bold and ask for whatever you need to be successful.