KUSD holds town hall meeting for community members, only employees attend

KINGMAN – Kingman Unified School District held a town hall Tuesday at Hualapai Elementary to let the public know about the decision the board made regarding its enrollment rezoning.

District personnel and board members waited to hear from citizens that would be affected by the change. About 12 people showed up to the town hall meeting. The 12 were district employees and zero parents were in attendance.

Superintendent Roger Jacks started off the town hall by presenting to the audience what the board approved at its February meeting.

Jacks said he would have loved to see a better turnout than what they had.

“We hope parents and the community understand the capacity we have at our schools, and the proposal we gave to the board,” Jacks said.

The district will work with parents who have issues and make it work with them.

For the district to get more people at its town halls, it plans to reach out every way possible.

“We have to look at every way possible way to communicate,” he said. “It’s important to communicate routinely and frequently.”

A few district employees voiced their opinions on the decision the board approved.

Ron Bahre, Lee Williams High School teacher, addressed how students living near White Cliffs Middle School would now have to be bused to Kingman Middle School, which is approximately four miles away.

“That makes absolutely no sense,” Bahre said. “We are a district that is always struggling with money and transportation.”

Board President, Charles Lucero addressed Bahre’s comments.

“What I would have to say to that is that our district is geographically challenged,” Lucero said.

Students attending WCMS feed into LWHS and Kingman Middle School feeds into Kingman High School. Based on the zoning change, students living near WCMS will go to KHS.

“As they approach high school the travel distance is going to be less for them,” Lucero said.