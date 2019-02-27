The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Letter | Dear people of the great state of Arizona

Scarlett of Mrs. Robinson’s CLass

  • Originally Published: February 27, 2019 7:28 p.m.

    • Dear people of the great state of Arizona

    Hello! I am a third-grade student in Northern Virginia. In third grade, we do state projects, and I have chosen your state! I am very excited to learn more about the great state of Arizona as I work on my project.

    Some of the information that we get for our projects will be from books and websites, but the best information is from the people who live in each state. This is why I am writing to you. I am hoping that you would be willing to send me some items to help me learn more about the best things in your state. It could be things like postcards, maps, pictures, souvenirs, general information, this newspaper article, or any other items that would be useful

    You can mail items to the address below. I really appreciate you help!

    Sincerely,

    Scarlett

    Mrs. Robinson’s

    The Langley School

    1411 Balls Hill Road

    McLean, Virginia 22101

