Planet Fitness hosts grand opening celebration Thursday

KINGMAN – Ready to pump some iron?

Planet Fitness is hosting a grand opening celebration for its new Kingman location.

Daniel Sotelo, assistant regional manager for Arizona clubs, said it’s great having an establishment here in Kingman and members have been appreciative of having a presence in the community.

“We look forward to our future endeavors here in the community,” he said.



Sotelo said being in the community affects it in a positive way and gives anyone a home and a place to work out.

During the grand opening, the fitness facility will be presenting the Club for YOUth a $1,000 donation.

“We are pleased to provide the Kingman community a brand new facility where members can make their health, and their happiness, priorities, regardless of fitness level,” Chris Skipp, Arizona’s division vice president, said.

The facility is about 18,000 square feet and features 90 pieces of cardio equipment, strength training, free weights, flat screen televisions, 30 minute workout circuit area, tanning, hydro massage beds and chairs, and full-service locker rooms.

The event is from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 28, 3915 N. Stockton Hill Road. The event will have food, music, raffles and giveaways. For people that would like to enroll as a gym member, there will be a special enrollment fee of $1 and memberships of $10 a month.