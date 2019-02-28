First Friday wants community to explore downtown

KINGMAN – First Friday is upon us and downtown is offering opportunities for visitors to explore local vendors and businesses.

On Downtown Kingman’s First Friday Facebook page, it said there won’t be group activities due to unpredictable weather.

“What we are doing is asking downtown businesses to stay open late, and some are offering special First Friday promotions,” Laura Blair, committee member said. “We just want to promote downtown and get people shopping.”

Throughout Friday on the First Friday Facebook page, they will be posting who is staying open late.

Streets won’t closed off until the First Friday in April, when the theme will be neon dance party.

For the neon party, the community can expect to play games, enjoy music and be part of a dance celebration.

Other First Friday themes coming this year is Rockabilly Romp, Wheels on Beale, Picnic in the Park, Rockin’ Gem Show, a local art festival, fall festival and Dia de los Muertos.

The event is from 5-8 p.m. Friday in downtown Kingman.