Thu, Feb. 28
Former Mohave County sherff candidate arrested for alleged harassment of Havasu police official

Cori Merryman

Cori Merryman

Brandon Bowers, Today's News Herald
Originally Published: February 28, 2019 11:44 a.m.

A former Mohave County Sheriff candidate is facing misdemeanor charges for the alleged harassment of a Lake Havasu City police official.

Police say Cori Merryman was arrested Monday morning at the back gate of the police department on McCulloch Boulevard when she arrived at the employee’s only entrance to “express her love” for the unidentified official. According to the police report, Merryman, 39, had been warned by police officers previously to stop contacting the official, but she continued to drop off letters and gifts at the department.

During Monday’s incident, officers told Merryman to leave several times, but she refused to do so, the report said. She was arrested and charged with two counts of harassment and one charge of trespassing and booked into Lake Havasu City Jail.

She appeared in Lake Havasu City Municipal Court on Monday, where she pleaded not guilty to the three misdemeanor charges.

According to the police report, Merryman sent numerous letters to several members of the police department describing her desire to start a relationship with the unidentified official. She also placed numerous phone calls and allegedly had an unidentified female acquaintance deliver cards and treats to the police department lobby on numerous occasions.

The police official told her to stop the “overwhelming and unwanted” contact, and on Feb. 7, officers conducted a traffic stop to tell her to stop all forms of communication with him.

Merryman declined to comment on her arrest, citing advice from her attorney. Merryman is a former Mohave County Sheriff’s deputy and she ran for sheriff in the 2016 election.

She was arrested in the months following the election, accused of stealing a pair of shoes from Kmart. She entered a deferred plea of guilty, and the case was dismissed in December after she completed counseling and community service.

