Former NACFD chief’s conflict of interest case stays with County atwtorney’s office

KINGMAN – Wayne Eder, former fire chief for the Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District, had his motion to remove the Mohave County Attorney’s Office from his case denied by Judge Rick Lambert on Thursday.

The case focuses on a $1,300 fire engine repair at a shop owned by former board member Vic Riccardi, who spent three weeks in Mohave County jail over the Christmas holidays in 2017 before taking a plea agreement. He was ordered to pay $1,357 in restitution and will be on probation for three years.

Board member Sue Wilkin pleaded guilty to one count of conflict of interest, a class 1 misdemeanor, and was fined $150 for her role in repairing a fire truck for the Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District.

Lee Novak, Eder’s attorney, argued in court Thursday that the Mohave County Attorney’s Office should recuse itself from the case due to having a previous relationship with Eder. A similar motion was denied in January 2018, but Novak said he was recently presented with additional information that he believed warranted the attorney’s office being removed.

Novak said Eder had been a victim and a state witness in a 2004 case pertaining to a check fraud scheme. Through that, Novak argued, Eder “obviously had a close working relationship with the Mohave County Attorney’s Office as the victim/key witness in that case,” his motion reads.

“We think they (the Mohave County Attorney’s Office) ought to recuse themselves now, for no other reason than they’re prosecuting Mr. Eder, who was their witness/victim in a very substantial case,” Novak said.

Novak also said that the case may not have moved forward without the cooperation of Eder. But Judge Rick Lambert said it’s not uncommon for cases to progress without the cooperation of victims.

And Chief Deputy County Attorney James Schoppmann, the prosecutor in Eder’s case, said the defendant was not actually a victim in the 2004 case. He also said the Mohave County Attorney’s Office was representing the state, not the victim, which he said was the Hualapai Valley Fire District and not Eder himself.



Perhaps the most important aspect of argument Thursday was whether the relationship between witnesses and victims for the prosecution constitutes attorney-client privilege. The judge asked Novak if he was taking that position.

“I don’t know if I can definitively characterize it as attorney-client, but it would be extremely close to that,” Novak said.

“I don’t know that a victim’s status with the prosecutor’s office would be akin to an attorney-client relationship and therefore give your client the standing to raise disqualification,” Lambert said.

Lambert also said he hadn’t received any case law from Novak that justified his argument regarding a former victim being tried in a later, unrelated case. Novak said he would do additional research.

The defense’s motion to disqualify the Mohave County Attorney’s Office was denied. Eder has a final management conference set for 11 a.m. March 25, and his trial is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. April 9.