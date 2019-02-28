Horoscopes | March 1, 2019

Birthdays: Justin Bieber, 25; Kesha, 32; Lupita Nyong’o, 36; Ron Howard, 65.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t rely on others to do a job for you. Not everyone will like what you do, but it will have more to do with jealousy or feeling threatened.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You’ve got everything going for you, so don’t stop now. Forge into the future with optimism, confidence and a goal in mind.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Someone will misinterpret your words or back you into a corner, putting you in a vulnerable position. If you want to make a change, do so secretively and avoid interference.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t hesitate to invite others to take part in your plans. You’ll accomplish your goals and still get credit where credit is due.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Emotions will control you if someone tries to take over. Get a quote in writing before you decide to go ahead with your plans.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Participation is the name of the game if you want to reach your destination. A trade show or reunion you attend will encourage you to make personal changes.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Listen, observe and look for solutions without drawing attention to the way you feel or what you plan to do. Get your thoughts in place and your plans in order before taking action.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A change of pace or more variety in your life will spark your imagination and creative ability. Consider your options and how best to turn your dreams into a reality.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take pride in what you do, or someone will complain or make you look bad. Personal improvements and focusing on inner growth will help you get a better idea of what you really want to do next.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make choices based on what and who you know. A change at home may not suit everyone, but with a friendly nudge, you will persuade others to pitch in and help you achieve your goals.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take a moment to consider what others want and how best to fit your needs and the needs of those you love into your plans. A change will lead to opportunity, new beginnings and less stress.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Get involved in a group effort to make interesting connections that can help you achieve your personal goals. Taking better care of your health and physical well-being will be necessary if you want to avoid losing valuable time.