OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, March 01
Weather  50.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman Concert Band hosts Irish themed concert, fundraiser

Kingman Concert Band is hosting a concert Sunday at Journey Church. The concert will consist of 10 musical pieces. (Daily Miner file photo)

Kingman Concert Band is hosting a concert Sunday at Journey Church. The concert will consist of 10 musical pieces. (Daily Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: February 28, 2019 7:19 p.m.

Document

Fundraiser flier

Download .JPG

KINGMAN – The Kingman Concert Band has been preparing some Irish themed music for the community.

The band is having its “The Luck of the Irish” concert that will feature music from the movie “Titanic” and Disney Pixar’s “Brave.”

“No particular reason why I selected Irish music,” Gragg said. “We have quite a bite of it in our music library and tend to rotate the theme through every 5 to 6 years.”

Julie Gragg, KCB conductor, said over 30 members of the band have been rehearsing since the first Monday in January.

The free concert is sponsored by Sounds of Kingman and Chicago Title Insurance Company and is at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 3 at Journey Church, 3782 N. Bank St. The concert is scheduled for about 75 minutes and features 10 selections.

The band is a nonprofit and is having a fundraiser to raise money for new sheet music and operational costs.

The fundraiser is from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday, March 4 at Panda Express, 3370 Stockton Hill Road.

Panda Express will donate 20 percent of its proceeds to the band. A fundraiser flier must be presented at purchase.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Kingman Concert Band opens its season Saturday
Kingma Concert Band to play music for ‘Young at Heart’
Kingman Concert Band to play free concert March 4
***UPDATED*** Kingman Concert Band to play free concert Sunday
Kingman Concert Band announces new performances

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
01
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
WED
06
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
06
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

SECTIONS
News
Opinion
Sports
Features
Milestones
Obituaries
CLASSIFIEDS
Main
Jobs
Cars
Real Estate
Place an Ad
Contact Us
EVENTS
Today's Events
Search Events
Submit Event
SUBMISSIONS
Submit a News Tip
Birth
Wedding
Engagement
Anniversary
Website Feedback
Subscriber Services

Contents of this site are © Copyright 2019 Kingman Daily Miner and Western News&Info®, Inc. All rights reserved. | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy