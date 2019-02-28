Kingman Concert Band hosts Irish themed concert, fundraiser

Document
Fundraiser flier
KINGMAN – The Kingman Concert Band has been preparing some Irish themed music for the community.
The band is having its “The Luck of the Irish” concert that will feature music from the movie “Titanic” and Disney Pixar’s “Brave.”
“No particular reason why I selected Irish music,” Gragg said. “We have quite a bite of it in our music library and tend to rotate the theme through every 5 to 6 years.”
Julie Gragg, KCB conductor, said over 30 members of the band have been rehearsing since the first Monday in January.
The free concert is sponsored by Sounds of Kingman and Chicago Title Insurance Company and is at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 3 at Journey Church, 3782 N. Bank St. The concert is scheduled for about 75 minutes and features 10 selections.
The band is a nonprofit and is having a fundraiser to raise money for new sheet music and operational costs.
The fundraiser is from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday, March 4 at Panda Express, 3370 Stockton Hill Road.
Panda Express will donate 20 percent of its proceeds to the band. A fundraiser flier must be presented at purchase.
