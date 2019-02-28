Lee Williams tabs O’Boyle as football coach

KINGMAN – Patrick O’Boyle will soon have a lot more on his plate.

As O’Boyle began his third season as the Lee Williams High School baseball coach Wednesday, he added another job to his resume as Vols football coach.

“I’m very fortunate and I feel very gracious that I was able to get the job,” O’Boyle said. “I’ve got a great support staff around me. The kids work hard. I love being around this group and I’m looking forward to it.”

And it’s likely a number of the athletes are looking forward to a familiar face as O’Boyle is no stranger to Lee Williams. O’Boyle moved up the ranks from assistant coach to offensive coordinator and now head coach.

“Consistency is definitely key whenever you get a new coach,” O’Boyle said. “I think the players will feel comfortable. They know who I am and they know what I’m about. I’ve been here for a while – this will be my fourth cycle through come the fall. So a full class cycle, which is good. Continuity is there.”

Now the Vols need to capitalize on the consistency as they haven’t had a winning season since 2014.

Lee Williams went 7-3 overall, 4-2 in Division V, Section VII that season and advanced to the first round of the state tournament.

But O’Boyle is well aware of that fact and believes the core beliefs will help lead the Vols to success.

“As a staff, we’ve really instilled the work ethic and the accountability the last couple of years,” he said. “And that’s something we’re definitely going to continue to improve on. There are some things we have to get better at – and we all know that. But we’re going to get in, work hard and do our best to represent our school the right way. And play the game the right way.”

Lee Williams will have its work cut out next season as it graduated nine seniors, including starting quarterback Enzo Marino and the Bathauer brothers – Matt and Mike.

But O’Boyle believes there is a benefit to him coaching two different teams, even though it may add a little more work.

“With the year-round practices you can have in Arizona, you’re going to have to juggle a little bit,” O’Boyle said. “But we have a lot of overlapping athletes as far as football and baseball and you have the basketball and track athletes. As long as you have good communication with other coaches. Our weight room programs are almost the same and we have a few different coaches that do a great job in the weight room. So that obviously helps.”

At the end of the day though, O’Boyle has more pressing matters at hand as the Vols are just beginning their quest to defend a 4A Grand Canyon Region baseball title.

“Right now I’m thrilled to have the news, but it is baseball season,” O’Boyle said. “We’re trying to focus on this right now and getting better each and every day.”