OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, March 01
Weather  50.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Elbert Lewis Dewitt Jr.

Elbert Lewis Dewitt Jr.

Elbert Lewis Dewitt Jr.

Originally Published: February 28, 2019 5:21 p.m.

Elbert Lewis Dewitt Jr. (89 years young) passed away at home Tuesday morning, Feb. 19, 2019 surrounded by love. He is survived by his wife of 59 years; Aurora Dewitt, his brothers; Kenneth and Nevin, seven children; Barbara Sue, Linda, Ruben, Vivian Steve, Jack and Renee, 23 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, 11 great-great-grandchildren and many friends. He was proceeded in death by his son; Donald.

Elbert was a Korean War Veteran and served six years in the Armed Forces of the United States. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Army of Occupation Medal (Japan), Korean Service Medal and Combat Infantryman Badge. He was a true patriot and loved by all who knew him.

He loved spending time with his family, especially the little ones, and chatting and drinking Budweiser in his garage with his family and friends, who were like family to him. His legacy will live on through all who knew and loved him.

A Celebration of Life will be held in his honor at VFW Post #10005 in Bullhead City on March 9, 2019.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Walton signed on at 17, served in the cavalry during World War II
Obituary: Herbert Haley Jr.
Hillman / Messerschmidt
Obituary | Willard Mayfield Lafferty Jr.
Obituary | John Albert Bryant

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

SECTIONS
News
Opinion
Sports
Features
Milestones
Obituaries
CLASSIFIEDS
Main
Jobs
Cars
Real Estate
Place an Ad
Contact Us
EVENTS
Today's Events
Search Events
Submit Event
SUBMISSIONS
Submit a News Tip
Birth
Wedding
Engagement
Anniversary
Website Feedback
Subscriber Services

Contents of this site are © Copyright 2019 Kingman Daily Miner and Western News&Info®, Inc. All rights reserved. | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy