OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Feb. 28
Weather  67.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Police: Arizona man shot in standoff on New Mexico highway

By Associated Press
Originally Published: February 28, 2019 11:55 a.m.

HATCH, N.M. — New Mexico authorities say an Arizona man shot and wounded by an officer during a barricade situation along Interstate 25 reportedly abducted his wife in Louisiana and threatened to kill his 7-year-old son during the standoff Wednesday.

A State Police statement released Wednesday night said the wife of 39-year-old James Kirkland of Kingman bolted from the vehicle when it stopped Wednesday on I-25 following a pursuit begun after the vehicle bypassed a Border Patrol checkpoint by driving northbound in southbound lanes.

The statement said New Mexico officers weren't aware during the incident that the couple was under investigation by the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office in an unspecified Louisiana matter and that the wife had communicated to her employer that Kirkland had kidnapped her.

Kirkland remained hospitalized. Nobody else was injured.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Standoff with police ends in tragedy
7 officers shot, 1 fatally, in South Carolina standoff
One man dead, another surrounded in police standoff
Monday standoff ends with arrest
UPDATED: One arrested following Wednesday morning standoff

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
01
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

SECTIONS
News
Opinion
Sports
Features
Milestones
Obituaries
CLASSIFIEDS
Main
Jobs
Cars
Real Estate
Place an Ad
Contact Us
EVENTS
Today's Events
Search Events
Submit Event
SUBMISSIONS
Submit a News Tip
Birth
Wedding
Engagement
Anniversary
Website Feedback
Subscriber Services

Contents of this site are © Copyright 2019 Kingman Daily Miner and Western News&Info®, Inc. All rights reserved. | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy