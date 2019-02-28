Prepare for rain Saturday

KINGMAN – Skies over Kingman are expected to darken again come the weekend, but with temperatures having warmed since last week, the community need not worry about snow.
According to the National Weather Service, Friday, March 1 will be partly sunny with a high around 66 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Starting Friday night and into Saturday morning, there is a 20 percent chance of showers after 3 a.m. Temperatures will drop to around 49 degrees.
Showers are likely, mainly between 11 a.m. and noon, Saturday, which has a forecasted high near 61. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph, and there is a 60 percent chance of precipitation.
There’s also a 30 percent chance of showers mainly before 9 p.m. Saturday, which will have a low temperature around 44 degrees.
NWS does not expect precipitation Sunday, Monday or for most of Tuesday. However, there is a chance of showers Tuesday night, and showers are likely Wednesday.
Information provided by the National Weather Service
- Snow sits atop Kingman, likely breaks 1932 record of 14 inches
- Roads are shutting down due to storm, including I-40, US 93
- STORM UPDATE: Driving conditions are horrible, don't unless necessary
- SECOND STORM UPDATE: Section of Route 66 closed
- Power outages across Kingman, Peach Springs
- Despite another dose of snow, most roads are open
- Police respond to shots fired at residence near Mission Bank
- Daily Miner readers show off their snow photos, one reader reports 15 ½ inches
- Parent says child assaulted by teacher assistant at Desert Willow Elementary
- Hualapai Mountain Road traffic diverted, teenagers arrested for disorderly conduct
- Victim, suspect in I-40 shooting ID’d by DPS
- Snow sits atop Kingman, likely breaks 1932 record of 14 inches
- I-40 UPDATE: Man dies of gunshot wound at Exit 51 off-ramp
- Roads are shutting down due to storm, including I-40, US 93
- BREAKING: Possible escaped inmate in downtown area
- STORM UPDATE: Driving conditions are horrible, don't unless necessary
- Hualapai Mountain Road traffic diverted, teenagers arrested for disorderly conduct
- Police activity shuts down Interstate 40 westbound Exit 51 off-ramp
- Obituary
- SECOND STORM UPDATE: Section of Route 66 closed
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
01
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
WED
06
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
06
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*