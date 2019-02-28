OFFERS
Prepare for rain Saturday

The Coleman family created this creation dubbed "The Mighty Snolephant" after last week's snow. It won't snow this weekend, but rain may come to Kingman Saturday. (Submitted by the Colemans)

Originally Published: February 28, 2019 7:29 p.m.

KINGMAN – Skies over Kingman are expected to darken again come the weekend, but with temperatures having warmed since last week, the community need not worry about snow.

According to the National Weather Service, Friday, March 1 will be partly sunny with a high around 66 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Starting Friday night and into Saturday morning, there is a 20 percent chance of showers after 3 a.m. Temperatures will drop to around 49 degrees.

Showers are likely, mainly between 11 a.m. and noon, Saturday, which has a forecasted high near 61. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph, and there is a 60 percent chance of precipitation.

There’s also a 30 percent chance of showers mainly before 9 p.m. Saturday, which will have a low temperature around 44 degrees.

NWS does not expect precipitation Sunday, Monday or for most of Tuesday. However, there is a chance of showers Tuesday night, and showers are likely Wednesday.

Information provided by the National Weather Service

