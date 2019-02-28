WCMS Cambridge students presented facts about different countries

KINGMAN – Students in the Cambridge program at White Cliffs Middle School took their peers and guests around the world learning about different countries.
Seventh-grade students from all of Stephanie McKowan’s classes worked on their Cambridge showcase for eight weeks preparing for the event in the WCMS cafeteria.
Students had the choice of presenting their final project digitally or on paper. Many presented their designated countries through a poster board, video, Power Point or website.
Brindin and Cato both had to study and learn about the country of Colombia. Both students learned that Colombia has 18 holidays, making it one of the countries with the most holidays.
Other countries that were represented included Brazil, Moscow, Mexico and India.
Serena and Molly learned that India is “really populated” and polluted. But one thing they learned really stood out to them. They learned about arranged marriages.
“It’s passed on through generations,” Molly said.
Students even dressed up according to the traditional attire and others brought food from the country they had to research.
One-hundred and thirty students acted as tour guides, presented details and traditions for each country.
