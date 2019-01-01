Kingman Photo | Lady Bulldogs finish third

The Kingman High School girls basketball team went 3-1 with wins over Ben Franklin, Red Mesa and Youngker at the Chandler Prep New Year’s Classic last week. The Lady Bulldogs’ only loss came in the semifinals to ALA Queen Creek, which won the tournament championship. Sukwana Quasula lead the team in scoring, including a go-ahead 3-pointer in the final minute of the quarterfinals against Red Mesa. Payton Chamberlain was a defensive force and averaged 10 rebounds and two blocks per game. Kingman finished in third place for the tournament. The Lady Bulldogs face Northwest Christian to open the 3A West region schedule at 5:30 p.m. Friday in Phoenix.