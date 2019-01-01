MCC offers range of adult classes from watercolor to PowerPoint

KINGMAN – There’s nothing like learning something new to add sparkle to your life.

Sure, you can pick up a book or watch a YouTube video to learn a new skill. But those methods are solitary and may overlook important nuances.

Instead, why not get personal instruction from an expert?

Mohave Community College is offering several adult classes at the Neal Campus beginning in January. While the classes don’t generate college credits, there is a lot of learning to be had. Most class sizes are small – no more than a dozen students – to allow for individualized instruction.

“Our more popular classes fill up fast,” said Janet Cruz, MCC’s Community Education Coordinator.

“Typically, most students are (age) 18 and over, but we do take 16 year-olds with parental consent.”

Seniors – those age 62 and older – receive a 25 percent discount on tuition for noncredit classes, she added.

Classes from which to choose include:

Beginning Watercolor

Watercolor and Acrylic Painting

Lapidary and Casting

Learn Android and Smartphone Devices

PowerPoint

Cruz noted that a management training series of six classes is on the horizon for working professionals. It, too, is a noncredit course.

“People take these classes for personal enrichment, of course, but we’ve found that they enjoy picking up a hobby from it and meeting new friends,” Cruz said.

To learn more, visit www.mohave.edu and click on “Community & Corporate Education.” From there, click on “Community Education” to view a list of classes, dates, times and costs.