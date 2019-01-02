ADOT awarded for safety improvements

KINGMAN – The Arizona Department of Transportation has received the Best Transportation Systems Management and Operations Project Award for its efforts to enhance safety on Arizona roadways.

The award comes from the National Operations Center of Excellence, which is focused on highway management, for safety improvements made on a stretch of the U.S. 60. ADOT also received runner-up for Best Transportation Systems Management and Operations Project for its wrong-way driver alert system.

The work on U.S. 60 entailed adjusting lanes and adding signs to reduce traffic and accidents on a westbound stretch in Tempe.

“Crashes during the afternoon’s peak hours have decreased 90 percent in comparison to the five years before these improvements,” according to a press release from the Governor’s Office.

The first-in-the-nation alert system is set up on a 15-mile stretch of the I-17 in Phoenix, and uses technology and thermal cameras to alert ADOT and the Arizona Department of Public Safety of wrong-way vehicles.

“Arizonans' safety will always be our No. 1 priority,” wrote Gov. Doug Ducey in the release. “ADOT’s efforts to leverage technology and develop innovative solutions are bringing about real, measurable improvements to roadway safety. Arizona will continue to focus on how we can constantly improve safety and reliability on our roadways.”

Information provided by the Governor’s Office